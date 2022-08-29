Public meeting to be held over controversial plan for 490 caravans in Addlethorpe

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Site of the proposed caravan park in Addlethorpe.

An application has been made by Mr A French to site the caravans on land south of Mill Lane in Addlethorpe.

Plans also include the erection of reception and assembly hall/leisure buildings, provision of a waste area, a pond, vehicular access, pedestrian access and internal access roads.

There has been a massive response to the proposals with 168 letters of objection and 265 expressions of support.

The planning statement says the proposal will generate significant job opportunities and there are no technical reasons why this site cannot be developed for leisure tourism purposes.

However, some locals are worried the village will be lost to tourism. Helen Tedman said: “We are very worried that if this gets approved, the precedent will be set and they will take over our villages.”