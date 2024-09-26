Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) approved to control wild bird feeding in Boston Town Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) has been approved by the Cabinet of Boston Borough Council to address the uncontrolled feeding of wild birds in designated areas of Boston Town Centre. This decision was made following a public consultation and feedback from the Environment and Performance Committee.

The PSPO aims to reduce the negative impact of excessive bird feeding, which has caused damage to local infrastructure, buildings, the public realm, and the heritage of Boston. The Council received strong public support for the initiative, with 82% of respondents recognising a problem with bird feeding in certain areas and 86% supporting enforcement measures. Notably, 91% of participants in the consultation either live, work, or study in the town.

Cllr Anne Dorrian, Leader of the Council, said: "We are committed to maintaining a clean and welcoming environment for residents, businesses, and visitors to Boston. This new PSPO is an important step in tackling the ongoing issues caused by excessive bird feeding, which has affected our town’s infrastructure and heritage.

“Most importantly, the guano (bird poo) has caused damage to one of the most beautiful buildings in Lincolnshire, St Botolph's Parish Church, and we simply cannot stand by and do nothing. I would like to reassure residents that there will be an extensive public awareness campaign to ensure that residents know about this new order, and we will take a kindly, educative and informative approach in the early months, rather than a punitive one.

“We have listened to our residents, and it’s clear that there is strong support for these measures. By taking action, we aim to preserve the beauty and character of Boston for everyone to enjoy."

Parish Resources Manager, Chris Ladner, has recently told us: "We have recently invested £2.8 million in restoring the building. This new measure will help preserve it for many years to come. Unfortunately, the acid in the guano produced by wild birds damages the stonework."

The order approved last night (25 September 2024), with fixed penalty noticed fixed at £100, will enable the Council to implement and enforce measures to better protect the town centre’s environment and public spaces.