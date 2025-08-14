Questions raised about £570k flooding scheme on remote road

Mount Lane in Kirby la Thorpe near Sleaford Credit: Google

Councillors have called for more scrutiny of plans to spend £570,000 to solve flooding problems on a rural cul-de-sac.

The scheme would rebuild the drainage of Mount Lane in Kirkby la Thorpe near Sleaford, which has flooded for six of the last eight years and has needed frequent repairs.

It was approved by the Reform-led county council, but leading Conservatives say the cost is “disproportionate” for the benefit.

Mount Lane is classed as a no-through road, leading to a large farm and a water recycling centre.

The decision will be re-examined at a council meeting next week at the request of Tory group leader Councillor Richard Davies along with Councillors Charlotte Vernon and Martin Hill.

“The total scheme cost of £578,500 represents a significant allocation from the Highways Asset Protection Drainage Budget,” they say.

“While the area has experienced repeated flooding, the scale of proposed works raises questions about the level of disruption this will cause relative to the road’s function.”

They question whether smaller or phased works would “address the issues more proportionately”.

An investigation found the existing drainage had capacity issues, and homes were sometimes left without foul water disposal facilities until the floodwater receded.

The original council report said that the floodwater often covers both footpaths and approaches private homes.

“Design standards have been updated [since the drainage was installed] to keep pace with changing weather patterns,” it says.

The report also claims that the one-time investment will reduce repair costs in future, and reduce disruption to residents, the farm and Anglian Water.

The committee could choose to send the decision back to Councillor Michael Cheyne, the executive member for highways, for reconsideration.