Rare (though grisly) find made near Boston - remains of common dolphin

A pixelated photo shared with The Standard by Bartosz Fedkowicz, of Boston. An unaltered version is below.

The discovery was made in the Freiston Shore area of the borough.

The UK Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme – an organisation which coordinates the investigation of whales, dolphins and porpoises, marine turtles and basking sharks that strand around the UK coastline said it is only the fifth confirmed common dolphin to strand in Lincolnshire in the last 30 years.

It was reported to the organisation on August 15.

The picture unaltered.

A spokesman said it seems likely that the dolphin washed in with the high tides as there were other dead animals, birds and debris in the area.