Rasen plantation prepped for winter

Market Rasen Rotarians captained by Rotarian Strawson, to ensure the 500 trees planted last Winter were ready to go into this winter. EMN-211115-134558001

Members of Market Rasen Rotary Club were busy this week ensuring the 500 trees planted in De Aston Field last winter were ready to go into this winter.

Captained by Rotarian Mark Strawson, David Herring, Andrew Dalrymple, Richard Lewis, Neil Taylor and David Mason checked the stakes and replaced where necessary, and refurled tree guards around the stems to repel rabbits.