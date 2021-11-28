Rasen plantation prepped for winter

Members of Market Rasen Rotary Club were busy this week ensuring the 500 trees planted in De Aston Field last winter were ready to go into this winter.
Captained by Rotarian Mark Strawson, David Herring, Andrew Dalrymple, Richard Lewis, Neil Taylor and David Mason checked the stakes and replaced where necessary, and refurled tree guards around the stems to repel rabbits.
They were pleased to see a high proportion of trees seem to have endured their first year, but any dead ones will be removed/replaced when next year’s growth can be seen.