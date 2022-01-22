Rasen Rotarians give a boost to area’s blooms with donation of 2.5 tonnes of spring bulbs

Rotarian Bob Winter with some of the bulbs EMN-220122-070843001

As in previous years, they have been able to obtain a quantity of bulbs from a mid Lincs bulb grower and wholesaler, as their selling season ended.

Rotarian Bob Winter was helped by Rotarian Harold Bates to collect around 2.5 tonnes of daffodil, narcissi, and some tulip bulbs to bring back to the Market Rasen and Caistor area.

As in the past, a large quantity of bulbs has been donated to Caistor in Bloom and last Friday Michael Galligan headed up the team of volunteers to begin the mammoth task of planting.

Michael Galligan gettting the planting underway in CaistorEMN-220117-064402001

Michael said: “We are very grateful for the bulbs.

“The work starts here to bring some spring sunshine to the town and then we will look at making the town really bloom for the summer.

“I always say, I don’t know anything about flowers, but I know what flowers can do – and that is to bring a lot of joy, which we have been particularly grateful for over the past two years.”

Caistor has added even more planters to its collection this year, benefitting from the Welcome Back Fund administered by West Lindsey District Council.

Market Rasen has also acquired a number of planters through this fund.

The other bulbs have been given to those who can plant them quickly in and around Market and Middle Rasen, individuals in Caistor and the villages around and about.