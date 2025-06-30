Ravens tune in to new roosting sites on communications mast

Rather than their usual roosting locations on cliffs and crags, these intelligent birds are increasingly turning to man-made structures like TV masts and tall buildings as they spread across the flat plains of Lincolnshire.

The Belmont mast, near Donington on Bain, which provides TV and radio broadcasts to around two million people across Lincolnshire, eastern Yorkshire and beyond, is owned by communications infrastructure company Arqiva.

The mast proved an ideal substitute for one breeding pair, who quickly built a nest and laid eggs. When they were spotted by a local birdwatcher, Arqiva, in collaboration with the RSPB, acted swiftly to ensure any ongoing maintenance and upgrades didn’t disturb the nesting birds while they incubated eggs, raised their young and oversaw them fledging - and finally taking flight.

Once a rare sight in eastern England, ravens have been steadily moving east from their traditional strongholds in Wales and the West Country. Lincolnshire now boasts around 20 breeding pairs, with the choice of nesting sites becoming increasingly diverse.

Mark Thomas, UK Head of Investigations at the RSPB, said: “It has been great working with Arqiva to find a solution that allowed the ravens to raise their young. This species is spreading rapidly and often uses tall structures that mimic their natural nesting sites.

“We understand that nesting birds can be a huge inconvenience to businesses, especially one like Arqiva where ongoing maintenance is crucial to providing broadcast services to millions of people. The company has been brilliant during the ravens’ stay at Belmont, working with us to find other ways to carry out its work, considering the welfare of the birds and their offspring. As ravens continue to reclaim parts of the country they haven’t inhabited

for centuries, their adaptability, and the willingness of businesses to accommodate them, will be key to their long-term success.”

Caroline Morris, Head of Sustainability at Arqiva, added: “We’re proud to have supported this remarkable species as its numbers continue to grow across the east of England – and they’ve certainly been one of the more unusual visitors to one of our structures. If you believe the legend, ravens leaving a tower is a bad thing, but in this case, we’re thrilled as it means a successful fledging at Belmont.

“We operate around 1,400 transmission sites across the UK – though not all of them as big as Belmont - providing vital TV and radio services to the entirety of the country. Balancing that responsibility with our commitment to biodiversity is something we take seriously. This project shows how critical infrastructure and wildlife can thrive side by side, and we have learnt valuable lessons that we can implement at other locations. It’s been a pleasure to

follow the ravens’ journey, with regular updates from the RSPB, bird watchers and the site team.”

1 . Belmont_Mast_3_Arqiva_Sites_987x792.jpg Belmont tower. Photo: Arqiva Photo: ugc

2 . image0 (37).jpeg The ravens' nest on the tower. Photo: ugc