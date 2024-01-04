The Environment Agency says it continues to monitor the situation after flooding concerns were raised in towns and villages along the River Steeping as a result of Storm Henk.

Concerns were raised regarding the levels of the River Steeping following Storm Henk.

More than 60 flood warnings and alerts remain in place across Lincolnshire this morning (Thursday), including alerts between Tetford and Wainfleet, particularly Stockwith Mill, Partney, Croft and Wainfleet. Tributaries may also affect Great Steeping, say the Environment Agency (EA).

An EA spokesperson said: "Storm Henk has brought heavy rain in the wider River Steeping catchment which is causing the river to rise.

"We issued the flood warning on Tuesday as a precaution to allow people time to take action.

"We are monitoring the situation and our staff are out in the area to check the flood defences, clear blockages and assist emergency services.

The EA said it has continued to take action at Wainfleet, such as clearing weeds and reeds to reduce flood risk.

It said it is also developing a business case to seek funding to increase the resilience of raised banks on the western side of Wainfleet.

However, members of the Wainfleet Flood Action Group (FLAG) say they do not believe enough is being done to prevent a repeat of 2019 floods – when occupants of around 100 homes were flooded – and they live in constant fear.

In October last year three residents were flooded and 100 advised to evacuate when the aftermath of Storm Babet saw the River Steeping ovetop after a month’s worth of rain fell in 24 hours.

Stewart Peltel of FLAG said: “There hasn't been any serious flooding this time and we didn't see any overtopping of the river banks this time, although it must have been close.

“It's the fear and stress every time it rains, particularly on the newer and aged residents.

"The biggest issue is that the Environment Agency and Council seem resigned to the fact we are going to have to accept being flooded with no plans for future work including finishing the dredging, never mind a future solution such as in another outlet to the sea, which I myself have proposed.”