Mayor Andrea Jenkyns says Reform UK will clear the way to tapping a huge gas field in Gainsborough if they win the next General Election.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The discovery near Gainsborough is thought to be worth £110bn, with Egdon, the company behind it, claiming it could power the UK for decades.

However, there is a national pause on new onshore gas extraction due to fears about earthquakes caused by the drilling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at a press conference where Reform declared war on ‘renewable eyesores’ in Lincolnshire, the mayor said the UK should focus on oil and gas.

Reform promises to frack £110b gas field in Gainsborough

“I recently met with the fracking company behind the West Lindsey discovery, and it could be worth billions of pounds and 250,000 jobs,” she said.

“[Energy secretary] Miliband has a ban on fracking, but Reform says ‘drill baby, drill.

“As mayor, I can ensure people have the right skills for these jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 2029, after the next General Election, we can ensure Lincolnshire people get those jobs.”

She also urged more extraction of North Sea oil, describing it as a “treasure trove.”

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has previously said it will remain focused on renewable energy rather than fossil fuels.

A spokesperson said: “We intend to ban fracking for good and make Britain a clean energy superpower to protect current and future generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The biggest risk to our energy security is staying dependent on fossil fuel markets and only by sprinting to clean power by 2030 can the UK take back control of its energy and protect both family and national finances from price spikes.

“Through our Plan for Change, we will reignite our industrial heartlands as we seize the opportunities of the clean energy transition, and will continue to drive investment for businesses and communities in the UK.”

Fracking (fully known as hydraulic fracturing) was temporarily banned by the Conservative government in 2019.

The process sees companies inject water into holes at high pressure to extract gas, but more than 100 tremors were recorded around one site in Blackpool.