Reform UK vows to block Grimsby to Walpole pylon line despite revised plans

Reform UK leaders from Lincolnshire have strongly opposed a major National Grid scheme, despite the introduction of shorter pylons.

The Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, the leader of Lincolnshire County Council, and the MP for Boston and Skegness have criticised the company, arguing that the Grimsby to Walpole project still prioritises cost over environmental impact and continues to overlook offshore or underground alternatives.

The proposal, which forms part of the Great Grid Upgrade, outlines an 87-mile route between North East Lincolnshire and Norfolk. It has sparked widespread opposition from councillors and residents due to concerns over its impact on the countryside.

Following an initial consultation, the company has revised its plans to include low-height pylons along a 4.3-mile (7km) section of the route to reduce the impact on the Lincolnshire Wolds. In this section, the pylons would be reduced in height from 50m (164ft) to 40m (131ft). A new consultation will run from June 11 to August 6.

In a joint statement, Andrea Jenkyns, Sean Matthews, and Richard Tice responded by promising to use all local powers available to stop the proposal from going ahead.

“Despite claims of addressing concerns, the minor reduction in pylon height for a small section fails to mitigate the devastating impact on Lincolnshire’s landscape, tourism and farming, and residents’ quality of life,” they said.

“This 87 miles overhead line, part of the so called ‘Great Grid Upgrade,’ prioritises cost over our environment, ignoring viable offshore or underground alternatives, which preserve our county’s natural beauty.

“Lincolnshire will not be a dumping ground for outdated and ugly infrastructure. Nor will it be a dumping ground for Net Zero projects. We stand with residents, demanding National Grid halt this plan and pursue less intrusive solutions. Lincolnshire is one of the least funded counties in the UK, and this is another example of Lincolnshire not getting the real infrastructure it deserves. Enough is enough.”

National Grid states that the cost of the pylon scheme is £1.615 billion, whereas an AC underground cable and HVDC underground cable come in at £7.085 billion and £4.760 billion respectively. Furthermore, an HVDC subsea cable would cost £4.196 billion.

The previous Conservative administration of Lincolnshire County Council criticised the company for a lack of transparency over costs and urged energy watchdog Ofgem to scrap the plans.

The Reform statement added: “In February, Reform UK held a press conference where this proposal was a key issue. Our position is crystal clear. When Reform UK wins the next general election, we will abandon this proposal instantly and National Grid are fully aware of our stance.

“We will be using all our local powers in Lincolnshire to stop this. We urge residents to voice their oppostion at National Grid’s consultations, running until August 6.”

A spokesperson for National Grid said: “The existing electricity network does not have the capacity to deliver the increasing demand for electricity across the East Midlands and beyond. Grimsby to Walpole will connect homes, businesses and public services to sources of renewable energy generated here in Britain, which can help lower our electricity bills and make our country more energy secure.

“Part of reducing costs to all electricity bill payers is identifying the technology offering the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective way to do this. The cost comparisons are clear, and the overhead line proposal is far cheaper than the alternatives.

“We’re working with communities to shape the plans and minimise the impact on the local landscape and encourage everyone interested in the proposals to share their feedback.”