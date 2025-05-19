Reform UK’s new leader of county council confirms he is against pylons plan

The character of Lincolnshire would “fundamentally change” if plans for swathes of electricity pylons across the countryside and coastline are given the go-ahead.

So says the new Reform UK leader of Lincolnshire County Council, Coun Sean Matthews, in response to a challenge from Victoria Atkins, the Conservative MP for Louth and Horncastle.

After the local elections, in which Reform UK swept to power by winning 44 of the 70 seats, Ms Atkins wanted to know if the council’s new ruling party would maintain its opposition to National Grid’s proposals.

Now Coun Matthews, who represents the Tattershall Castle ward, has made it unequivocally clear that he and Reform are against the prospect of pylons and substations springing up across the area.

Coun Sean Matthews (Reform UK), the new leader of Lincolnshire County Council, who has confirmed he is against National Grid's plans for new electricity pylons and substations across the county.

In a statement, he said: “These proposals from National Grid would fundamentally change the character of our county.

"And we know that these pylons and substations would end up being just the start of things. They would attract further plans for large-scale solar parks from private companies looking to take advantage of easy connections.

“This energy is not intended for Lincolnshire. We know it is needed further south. But it is our residents who would have to put up with the infrastructure to get the power there.

"There seems to be an assumption that there’s nothing in Lincolnshire, and that our countryside can just be easily carved up with pylons, or covered in industrial solar parks.

Electricity pylons, up to 50 metres high, would scar the Lincolnshire countryside and coastline, claim objectors.

"That couldn’t be further from the truth and we will do everything we can to protect our beautiful county.”

Up to 400 pylons, each 50 metres high, as well as giant substations, including two at Alford, are part of National Grid’s plans for an 87-mile stretch of land from Grimsby to Walpole in Norfolk.

They are part of a major scheme to upgrade the country’s electricity infrastructure, aimed at creating greener, cleaner energy that could help Lincolnshire reach next zero and cut the bills of consumers.

Ms Atkins insists that the county must be united in its opposition to what she describes as “an assault on our countryside” and one that “threatens not only our beautiful rural landscape but also the economic, environmental and social wellbeing of local communities”.

National Grid stresses that it will listen to feedback and to the concerns of Lincolnshire people. It plans to hold a full public consultation later in the year.

A spokesperson said: “Ultimately, we have to arrive at an option that balances engineering, environmental and biodiversity considerations, ensuring value for consumers.”