Reform's new council leader challenged by MP to back opposition to pylons

Reform UK has been challenged by Louth and Horncastle’s MP to maintain the county council’s strong opposition to a plan for “swathes of pylons scarring the countryside and coastline”.

The pylons, as well as substations and solar panels, are part of a major scheme by National Grid to upgrade the electricity infrastructure, aimed at creating greener, cleaner energy that could help Lincolnshire reach net zero and cut the bills of consumers.

However, the plan has infuriated residents across the Louth and Horncastle area, who have previously been backed by Lincolnshire County Council when it was run by the Conservatives.

Now Reform is at the helm for the first time after a sweeping success at this month’s elections, which saw the party win 44 of the 70 seats to secure a majority.

Victoria Atkins, the Conservative MP for Louth and Horncastle.

So Conservative MP Victoria Atkins has written to the new leader, Coun Sean Matthews, who represents the Tattershall Castle ward, urging him to continue the council’s policy and support legal challenges that are already under way.

Ms Atkins said: “Lincolnshire must be united in its opposition to National Grid’s plan to scar our coastline with swathes of enormous pylons, massive substations and other industrial infrastructure.

"This is part of Labour’s assault on the countryside. If pylons are built, this would also open up miles of fertile farmland as targets for solar panels and wind turbines by developers intent on taking advantage of the government’s net-zero policies to make eye-watering profits.

“Our fight against this requires a concentrated effort, and the hard work of the previous Conservative-run county council cannot be wasted.

Up to 400 electricity pylons would be erected under the National Grid plan.

"It is imperative that the incoming council continues this work and opposition.”

The MP’s letter to Coun Matthews reads: “The installation of such infrastructure threatens not only our beautiful rural landscape but also the economic, environmental and social wellbeing of local communities across the county, as well as food production and food security.

"Residents and local representatives have voiced serious concerns about the lasting visual impact, and the effect on property values and tourism.

"Conservatives on the council played a leading role in defending the interests of our county by challenging these proposals through every appropriate legal and procedural channel.

Coun Sean Matthews, of Reform UK, the new leader of Lincolnshire County Council.

"It is vital that this commitment is upheld under your leadership and that the council continues to work with MPs, district councils and local campaigners to pursue alternative, less invasive solutions.”

National Grid wants to install up to 400 pylons, each 50 metres high, as well as giant substations, including two at Alford, on an 87-mile stretch of land from Grimsby to Walpole in Norfolk.

A spokesperson for National Grid said: “ This is a vital project which would boost energy security and help connect cleaner energy, strengthening the energy network in Lincolnshire and beyond.

"When developing new electricity infrastructure projects, we carefully consider all technology options, including the use of underground and sub-sea cables.

"Ultimately, we have to arrive at an option that balances engineering, environmental and biodiversity considerations, ensuring value for consumers.

“We are continuing to work with stakeholders to fully understand the local environment in Lincolnshire.

"Our project team is carefully considering survey results and the feedback received as we develop more detailed proposals. These proposals will be shared at our next public consultation later this year.”