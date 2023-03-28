Register
Remember the old monkey puzzle tree in Boston that was cut down in building Asda? Here's your chance to grow a descendent from it

Seeds grown from a descendent of an old monkey puzzle tree that was felled for the construction of Asda, in Boston, almost 20 years ago are being made available to the public.

By David Seymour
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:03 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 14:36 BST
Some monkey puzzle tree seeds and an example of a tree itself.
The offer comes courtesy of Jennifer Izod who has grown a number of monkey puzzle trees at her home near Boston from the original in Sleaford Road.

That tree is thought to have been about 140-150 years old when it was cut down in 2004.

Jennifier has donated a number of seeds grown from her own monkey puzzle trees to Boston in Bloom.

They will be available to collect, at no charge, at the Celebrate Boston event, due to take place at The Stump on Saturday, April 1, from 10am to 2pm.

Chairman Alison Fairman said: “Boston in Bloom is absolutely delighterd to help Jennifer with distributing the seeds to the people of Boston.”

