Remember the old monkey puzzle tree in Boston that was cut down to build Asda? Here's your chance to grow a descendent from it

The offer comes courtesy of Jennifer Izod who has grown a number of monkey puzzle trees at her home near Boston from the original in Sleaford Road.
That tree is thought to have been about 140-150 years old when it was cut down in 2004.
Jennifier has donated a number of seeds grown from her own monkey puzzle trees to Boston in Bloom.
They will be available to collect, at no charge, at the Celebrate Boston event, due to take place at The Stump on Saturday, April 1, from 10am to 2pm.
Chairman Alison Fairman said: “Boston in Bloom is absolutely delighterd to help Jennifer with distributing the seeds to the people of Boston.”