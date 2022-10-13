Repair and refill message at successful Caistor eco fair
A week of events in Caistor to mark The Great Big Green Week ended with a successful eco fair in the town hall.
The Repair Cafe, Zero Waste Shop, Caistor Community Clothes Swap, eco crafters and community action groups all came together for the event.
A series of environmentally-focused talks also took place throughout the day.
The success of The Great Big Green Week was down to a number of local individuals and groups working together.
Clare O’Shea, manager at the Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre and part of the Caistor GO2 Environmental Group committee, said: “We used the event to bring together some activities that had happened pre-covid and just get the community together again.
“We didn’t really know what to expect but everyone was delighted with how it all went.
“We want next year’s Great Big Green Week in Caistor to be even bigger, so if anyone has any ideas, let us know.”