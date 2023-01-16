Repair cafe can fix your stuff

Sleaford residents are being invited to make use of the expertise of a ‘repair cafe’ to give faulty and broken items a new lease of life and save on waste.

The Source multi use centre at the United Reform Church on Southgate, Sleaford. Photo: 6797SA-1

In an effort to reduce waste, re-use and recycle, Sleaford Climate Action Network is again holding repair cafes throughout the year, starting this month, at the Riverside Church in Southgate.

Volunteer fixers will be on hand to help mend such things as small electrical items, clothing, textiles, garden tools, minor furniture damage, bicycles, toys, phones and other tech.

Repairs offered will depend which fixers are on duty on the day.

The Sleaford Repair Cafe dates for 2023 are January 21, March 18, May 20, July 22, September 23 and November 18, between 12.30pm and 3pm.

