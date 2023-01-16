Repair cafe can fix your stuff

In an effort to reduce waste, re-use and recycle, Sleaford Climate Action Network is again holding repair cafes throughout the year, starting this month, at the Riverside Church in Southgate.
Volunteer fixers will be on hand to help mend such things as small electrical items, clothing, textiles, garden tools, minor furniture damage, bicycles, toys, phones and other tech.
Repairs offered will depend which fixers are on duty on the day.
The Sleaford Repair Cafe dates for 2023 are January 21, March 18, May 20, July 22, September 23 and November 18, between 12.30pm and 3pm.
You can find out the latest information by checking social media or emailing [email protected]