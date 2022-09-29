Repair cafe returns as part of Caistor Eco Fair

Repair Cafe

Take anything broken along to Caistor Town Hall this Saturday, October 1, and get it repaired for free.

A team of expert volunteers, with a wide range of skills, will be on hand, meaning you don't have to throw something to landfill or spend money on a new one.

The Repair Cafe is part of the Caistor Community Eco Fair, organised by Caistor GO2 Group and Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, taking place in the hall from 10am to 2pm. Take along your your own tubs or containers and buy as much – or as little - as you need.

Also returning is the popular not-for-profit pop-up Zero Waste shop.

Fill up on your eco-friendly toiletries, cleaning products, organic foods (rice, pasta, beans, lentils, flour, dried fruit, nuts, seeds, oil, vinegar) without taking home any extra plastic.

Caistor Community Clothes Swap will also be there, where you can get a new outfit for nothing.

Take along your unwanted clothes, shoes and accessories to swap for new-to-you gems and help save the planet at the same time.

There will also be other eco-themed stalls and information.

The Pay-as-you-Feel cafe will be serving hot drinks, cakes and snacks, where everyone is welcome.

For more information about the event, email [email protected] or call 07843 755002.

The fair is the culmination of events for The Great Big Green Week.

However, there is one further event taking place.

On Sunday, October 2, local tree specialist Dan Kendall will be leading a guided walk of the newly launched Caistor Tree Trail.

Meet outside Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre at 10am.