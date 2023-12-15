Residents in Theddlethorpe not “informed enough” to vote on future of village, say ELDC

East Lindsey District Council leaders said residents in Theddlethorpe are not “informed enough” to vote on the future of their village, more than two years after a nuclear waste dump was announced on their doorstep.

Protestors outside the ELDC offices before the full council meeting on Wednesday December 13.

Withern & Theddlethorpe East Lindsey Independent Group Councillor Travis Hesketh proposed two motions at Wednesday’s council meeting (December 13), calling for consultations on the Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal site’s future and a full review into residents’ stance on the planned Geological Disposal Facility (GDF) by Nuclear Waste Services.

Theddlethorpe’s residents have opposed the proposed GDF, a secure underground and underwater facility for radioactive waste disposal, since it was announced in July 2021.

Local leaders, however, opted to join community partnerships with Nuclear Waste Services (NWS), and have been seeking information to inform a Public Test of Support.

The decisive vote on the GDF, possibly held by 2027, is still years away.

Prior to the meeting, a number of protestors held a demonstration outside ELDC’s offices urging the council to say “no to nuclear”, led by Ken Smith, chairman of the Guardians of the East Coast.

At the meeting, councillors Travis Hesketh and Danny Brookes voiced their concerns. Hesketh called for proactive community engagement, while Brookes felt a decision could be made quicker.

Councillor Hesketh called for an ambitious vision for the gas terminal land and assessing the local community’s willingness to host the proposed Geological Disposal Facility (GDF) for nuclear waste near the Lincolnshire coastline.

“The local community has expressed its frustration about being ignored, bypassed, and railroaded,” he told councillors.

“Plans have had a detrimental effect on physical and mental health, sleepless nights, illness of worry for many, they chose to live here because of its rural community or quiet retirement.”

He urged immediate action and inclusive decision-making, rather than waiting for the scheduled public support test in 2027.

“Let’s not wait until [2027], let’s look for opportunities now. That moment, there is no plan B or C or D. And when it does get rejected, we’ll have nothing in our hands.”

“Let’s check the sat nav, listen to the community and be impartial.”

Councillor Brookes expressed strong opposition to the idea of storing nuclear waste in Lincolnshire, calling for the council to prioritise the opinions and welfare of local residents.

Brookes was also sceptical about the government’s intentions and transparency regarding “carrots” such as sea defences. He said a contingency plan was needed.

“I just think anyone wanting to bring nuclear waste to Lincolnshire, I just think it’s outrageous. No matter how much money they offer you. We shouldn’t have nuclear waste on our doorstep.”

“Whether it’s the local community or this council, somebody needs to get a grip and say, unless you already think it’s a foregone conclusion, and it will be a nuclear site.”

“A government runs a country in four years, sends people to war, surely we can have the information pretty quickly and then people can make a decision on whether they want nuclear waste on the coast.”

However, Sibsey and Stickney Conservative Councillor Tom Ashton suggested a concern that residents may not be fully informed about the complexities and realities of nuclear waste storage, despite the issue being public for two and a half to three years.

He acknowledged the passionate and immediate reactions from the community, often opposing the idea of nuclear waste storage in their area, but questioned whether the reactions were based on a comprehensive understanding of the facts.

He pointed out common misconceptions about nuclear waste transportation and storage, and called for accurate information to be disseminated to the public.

“The consultation needs to be informed, and people need to have a full appreciation of everything that they are discussing,” he added.

“I don’t know whether it will potentially bring a railway to Mablethorpe or to Louth or anywhere else in East Lindsey, but before I know the answer to this, or at the point at which I will know the answers to this, the community will know the answers to these questions as well.”

“It will still come down to that community to weigh up and evaluate the pros and cons before it comes to its conclusion.”

He added: “I will respect whatever decision that community comes to in the fullness of time, whether I am on a personal level disappointed or otherwise.”

Conservative Council leader Councillor Craig Leyland advocated for an informed decision, but maintained the council’s neutrality and focus on dialogue around the GDF’s impacts on local infrastructure and employment.

“We gave great consideration along with our county council colleagues to remaining neutral in the process, so that we could gather information for residents and interested parties about what the potentials of this could be.”

“Whether residents [are] for or against the GDF, they need to make an informed decision.

“I can understand residents’ impatience and concerns, but it’s critical that the test of public support is made with all the relevant information so that the response is informed,” he said.

“In the meantime, communities have been able to gain funding from the funding that’s been available, and I’ve directly pushed that communities take full advantage of that, while this process is ongoing.”

The Theddlethorpe GDF Community Partnership, funded by NWS, last month allocated £1 million to local projects, focusing on health, leisure, and social initiatives.

NWS said the support was not dependent on backing the GDF and is part of a commitment to engage communities impartially in the process.

Jon Collins, Interim Chair of the Partnership, said: “We’re pleased to have been able to award the £1 million allocated funding for these projects in our first year as a Community Partnership.”

“We’re already gearing up for the next round of funding, promising even more opportunities for those with innovative ideas and projects.”