Revealed: the hiking hotspots of Lincolnshire, including in Woodhall Spa and Spilsby

Picturesque venues and walks in the Horncastle and Woodhall Spa area have been highlighted among the hiking hotspots for ramblers in Lincolnshire this spring.

According to Google, online searches for ‘spring hikes’ or ‘Lincolnshire walks’ have skyrocketed within the past month.

Therefore, the Bainland Lodge Retreats holiday park, which offers picture-perfect lodges in the heart of the Woodhall Spa countryside, has revealed the top five Lincolnshire places for hiking getaways this spring.

Top of the list with 40,490 searches is Gibraltar Point nature reserve at Skegness, followed by Lincolnshire Wolds at 34,290 searches.

The picturesque Snipe Dales country park and nature reserve at Lusby, near Spilsby.

But also making the top five are Snipe Dales country park and nature reserve at Lusby, near Spilsby, and also Ostler’s Plantation nature reserve at Kirkby on Bain, close to Woodhall Spa.

Snipe Dales, which received more than 5,000 searches, is one of the few semi-natural wet valley systems still surviving in Lincolnshire.

It is an area of two halves, with mixed woodland in the country park and wet valleys, grassland and scrub in the nature reserve. This diversity supports a wide range of birds and other wildlife, including butterflies and dragonflies.

Walking through the landscape is pleasant at any time of year. In the spring, with the return of migrating warblers and the breeding season getting under way, the valleys and woods are filled with birdsong.

Ostler's Plantation nature reserve, near Woodhall Spa, which is often described as "one of Lincolnshire's best-kept secrets". (PHOTO BY: Forestry England)

You can let yet your imagination run wild at Ostler’s Plantation. From towering trees and secluded paths to hidden Second World War bunkers and an array of wildlife, it provides a world of exploration for all generations.

The beautiful variation of scenery means that you can walk for hours and still find new routes. In spring, the tranquil woodlands come to life as vibrant wildflowers and fresh greenery frame the trails.

James Trafford, estate manager at Bainland Lodge Retreats on Horncastle Road, said: “Hiking is a fantastic way to immerse yourself in the beauty of Lincolnshire’s diverse landscapes.

"With rolling hills, coastal paths and tranquil woodlands right on our doorstep, Bainland is lucky to be located in the heart of such a beautiful county, allowing our guests the perfect opportunity to relax, unwind and reconnect with nature.”

James revealed that online interest in Lincolnshire Wolds, with 216 square miles of peaceful countryside to explore, has soared by 192 per cent in the past month.