Right Thing, Right Bin - West Lindsey waste questions answered.

Check out what can go in your recycling bin

So, this year they have put together some handy tips as part of their ‘Right Thing, Right Bin’ campaign, which sees them working alongside Lincolnshire Recycles to ensure correct items get recycled over the festive period.

As there is no dedicated collection for Christmas trees, they ask these are either taken to a local household waste recycling centre (HWRC), or chopped up and placed in residents’ garden waste bins for when collections restart.

The garden waste collections in West Lindsey will restart the week commencing March 21 2022 or March 28 2022, depending upon which week the local collection falls.

Subscriptions for next year’s collections can be made at www.westlindsey.gov.uk/gardenwaste.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRC), including The Rasens in Gallamore Lane, will be open from 8am to 4pm (Louth 9am to 4pm) on Friday December 24, Monday December 27, Tuesday December 28, Friday December 31 and Sunday January 2.

There is no longer any need to book a slot.

Details of your nearest HWRC can be found at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/recycling-waste

As a lot more recyclable waste is generated over the festive period, the authority is also reminding residents they will collect any extra recycling side waste if left neatly next to the household’s blue bin, in cardboard boxes or carrier bags.

Here is a ‘Right Thing, Right Bin’ reminder from Lincolnshire Recycles over the Christmas and New Year’s period:

What cannot go in your recycling bin?

○ Crisp tubes and packets

○ Glitter/shiny wrapping paper

○ Dirty tinfoil

○ Plastic bags

○ Takeaway containers

○ Bubble wrap

○ Polystyrene

○ Old or broken plastic toys

What can go in your recycling bin?

○ Non-shiny/glitter wrapping paper  Plastic chocolate/sweet tubs

○ Plastic biscuit trays and cardboard containers

○ Glass bottles and jars

○ Drinks cans and food tins (such as soup tins, if rinsed out)

○ Clean tinfoil

○ Empty drinks cartons, such as orange juice

○ Empty aerosol cans

As previously reported, bin collections will remain the same over the Christmas period, with Friday December 24, Bank holiday Monday December 27 and Tuesday December 28, and Wednesday December 29 to Friday

December 31 all being normal working days.

Waste collections also take place on the New Year Bank Holiday, Monday January 3 2022, and continue as normal after that date.