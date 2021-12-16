The trolley found during Horncastle RiverCares pre-Christmas Clean-up. EMN-210812-111824001

Horncastle RiverCare’s hardy band of volunteers battled the elements to embark on their pre-Christmas Clean-up.

Unfortunately, the clear-up coincided with the arrival of Storm Arwen on Saturday (December 4), but the morning saw a brief window in the rain and snow and the session was able to go ahead with a couple

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

of volunteers braving the cold wind.

The volunteers filled a black bin liner with plastic and glass bottles, drinks cans and plastic bags in the session along the River Waring, River Bain and The Staunch.