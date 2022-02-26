Roman Bank in Skegness to re-open for up to a month

Improvements works along Roman Bank in Skegness are being paused and the road re-opened for up to a month.

Works along Roman Bank will pause tomorrow (Sunday), but this is only likely to be for up to four weeks.

Temporary traffic signals will be in place along Roman Bank during this time.

Lincolnshire County Council explained they had been able to re-open temporarily because they are running ahead of schedule but have been struggling to get .supplies.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “The team at Roman Bank has been working very hard and efficiently over recent months – to the point where we‘re ready to start laying tarmac earlier than expected.

“However, our contractor has faced some unexpected supply issues and can’t get hold of the high-quality surfacing materials we need at short notice.

“As a result, we’ve taken the decision to pause works and fully re-open Roman Bank until late March, which is when suppliers expect they can fill our order.

“This means residents, drivers and other road users will have full access to the road for up to a month ahead of us returning to complete the project before the end of spring.”

LCC are asking motorists to note Brancaster Drive will remain closed during this time. Residents can enter and exit via Hoylake Drive.