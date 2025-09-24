Safety improvement works on stretch of A52 between Skegness and Wainfleet given the green light

Safety improvement works on stretch of A52 between Skegness and Wainfleet have been given the green light

Lincolnshire County Council have announced safety improvements for an accident blackspot on a stretch of the A52 between Skegness and Wainfleet.

A fatal crash in late 2024 at Croft Bank prompted calls for better safety measures, including average speed checks to reduce accidents on this stretch of road.

At least seven lives have been lost on the road since June 2021, leading to local councillors meeting with highways officials to discuss safety improvements.

Following an extensive investigation by council officials and the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, moves to improve a stretch of the A52 have now been given the greenlight.

The plan includes:

·Installing an average speed enforcement system over full length of just under 2.5 miles. The system will have an effect on overall driver behaviour, reducing the possibility of overtaking and cutting speeding on the route

·Repairing or replacing all existing Vehicle Activated Safety Signs

·Installing solar powered LED road studs to better define the road in the appropriate place

·A comprehensive signing and road marking assessment to be undertaken

·Signing and lining enhanced to highlight the hazards through Coddingtons Yard

Steven Batchelor, LRSP senior manager of Highways Asset Management said: “This section of road has seen an unacceptably high number of fatal and serious collisions in recent years, and LCC and its partners believe these measures can help to reduce the number of collisions that occur."

Cllr Michael Cheyne, Executive member for Highways at LCC said: “I am pleased to approve the funding for this scheme.

“Every fatal and serious accident is a tragedy, and we want to do everything we can to make the roads as safe as possible. Finding the right actions has been complex, as the nature and causes of the collisions has varied widely over the years. However, we believe this programme of improvement will have a significant impact on safety.”

Cllr Jimmy Brookes, Skegness South added: “I am absolutely delighted that this long-overdue investment is finally happening.

“For years, local people have been telling us how dangerous this road has become and now we’re delivering real action. £300,000 is going into this scheme, with works expected to take place within the next six-to-twelve months. This will help protect lives and improve safety for everyone who depends on the A52.”