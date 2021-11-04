Six bags of rubbish, traffic cones, and a bowl of baked beans – River Slea Clean-up group returns

River Slea Clean-up volunteers.

The River Slea Clean-Up team held its first session since the outbreak of Covid-19 last Sunday.

The clean-up resulted in six full bags of waste being collected, as well as three traffic cones and, bizarrely, a discarded bowl of baked beans.

The group – which is supported by the Keep Britain Tidy campaign and regional water company Anglian Water – held its first ever clean-up in August 2012.

The discarded bowl of baked beans.

Among the more common finds are wet wipes, glass bottles, cans, plastic bags and cigarette butts.

Such items, it is argued, not only present risks to wildlife and community members and affect the quality of the water, but also detract from the visual appeal of the area.

Catherine Holborn, from Keep Britain Tidy, said: “The River Slea Clean-Up team are passionate about their local river and wanted to improve it for people and wildlife.

“We’re proud of what they have achieved so far and hope others will come and join them. There will always be a warm welcome for new members.

“We also hope that as people experience a cleaner, better environment they will be inspired to put their litter in the bin and start to appreciate their beautiful blue space and care for it too.”

The next clean up session will be held on Sunday, November 28. River Slea Clean-Up members will meet outside the National Centre for Craft & Design at 10am. All equipment is provided.