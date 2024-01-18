Householders are being asked to keep a keen eye on their recycling bins in the week ahead (w/b Jan 22), as South Kesteven District Council prepares for separate paper and card collection.

People should now be separating their recycling and will be left a helpful tag to advise on how they should put the Right Thing in the Right Bin, although there has been some resistance to the new regime from some residents on social media objecting to the need for an extra bin, including people pointing out how water can still get into the bins and make the paper wet.

A trial run during the previous silver bin collection week – where people should also now be using a purple-lidded bin for dry, clean paper and card – revealed two key areas for action:

The authority says plastic bags, including bin liners, are not allowed in either recycling bin. This is because the recycling plant will not accept them. This is not a change to what is permissible in the recycling although the council acknowledges that a lot of residents have been using bin liners for some time. They have always been classed as contamination within the recycling and each one of these we collected reduced the effectiveness of the recycling, says the council.

In addition, SKDC will no longer take away recycling left by the side of the bins, whether bagged or not. This is because under the new system, the bins should adequately hold all residents’ recycling.

The new purple bins are being brought in to come into line with the rest of Lincolnshire authorities under a countywide waste collection strategy to unify what gets recycled and improve the quality of waste available to be recycled.

Cabinet Members for Environment and Waste, Councillors Patsy Ellis and Rhys Baker, said: “We would like to thank everyone for getting on board with the twin stream recycling project. The aim is to improve the quality and quantity of what we recycle as a district.

"We know that the majority of householders followed our advice to place their dry paper and card into the purple-lidded bin, and leave the rest of their clean, dry recycling loose in their silver bin.

"Our crews will be leaving tags again this week to show where recycling can be improved. It's nothing to be worried about and the purpose of them is to help everyone get it right for the next recycling week.

"From February 5, we will be unable to take recycling bins containing the wrong items, as they will be rejected at the recycling centre. It's therefore very important to start getting it right as soon as possible.

"We know the importance of good communication on this and will ensure all tags are ticked to give the best support for householders to understand why the tag has been left on their bin.

"Every household should have received a letter to explain the process, as well as a bin calendar and Right Thing Right Bin leaflet."

Full details are available online:

What goes in which bin: www.southkesteven.gov.uk/whichbin

FAQs: www.southkesteven.gov.uk/PCFAQ

Bin collection days: www.southkesteven.gov.uk/bincollectionday