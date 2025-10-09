Major upgrades costing £450,000 are being made to a set of crossroads in Skegness to make the area safer for motorists and pedestrians.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The upgrades are planned for the Roman Bank, Burgh Road, Castleton Boulevard crossroads.

Wors are set to start on Monday, October 20, with three-way temporary signals, temporary pedestrian crossings and a road closure on Castleton Boulevard being put in place 24-hours a day, seven-days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Cassar, assistant director for Highways at Lincolnshire County Council says there will be disruptions but once complete will benefit pedestrians and non-motorised users alike.

The upgrades are planned for the Roman Bank, Burgh Road, Castleton Boulevard crossroads

“The current signal equipment has reached the end of its operational life and spare parts are becoming obsolete," she explained.

“Adjustments are being carried out to bring the crossings up to current standards and the new signal equipment will be extra low voltage which will help to reduce the carbon footprint.

"All traffic signals equipment will be replaced, and the pedestrian facilities will change from far side to near side indicators. On-crossing detectors, kerbside detectors, audible signals and tactile indicators will also be installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some traffic islands will be removed, so that straight-across crossings can be installed. This will benefit pedestrians and non-motorised users, as well as making maintenance of the signals safer. It will also make it easier for vehicles turning left onto Roman Bank from Burgh Road.

“The footway surface, tactile paving, kerbing, ducting, duct chambers and lids will also be replaced. This is a considerable amount of updating and work in the area and, once complete, it will make a very real difference to road users and pedestrians alike.

“I would like to thank everyone effected for their patience and understanding whilst we are delivering the programme of work for these crossroads in what is a well-used part of the area.”

The works have a scheduled end date of Friday, December 19. Work times onsite will be from 7.30am to 15pm, subject to suitable weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The signed diversion route will be; Roman Bank, Lumley Road, Grand Parade, North Parade and vice versa.

NOTE: Castleton Boulevard will be fully closed from a point approximately 35m east of its junction with Roman Bank.

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, please visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.