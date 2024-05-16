Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three coastal resorts in Lincolnshire have retained their Blue Flag status.

The Blue Flag and Seaside Awardsgo to Skegness, Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea and recognise and celebrate the country’s best beaches.

Criteria the beaches are judged on include:

Safety and services, such as first aid, lifeguards where necessary

Environmental information including displaying details about local eco systems

Water quality – Blue Flag beaches must meet the ‘excellent’ water quality standard as set out in the EU bathing water directive and Seaside Award winners must meet the 'sufficient’ standard.

Environmental management, including litter and waste.

Skegness, Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea beaches have retained their Blue Flag status.

Environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy announced the winners as international Blue Flag reaches its 37th year.

Councillor Craig Leyland, Leader of East Lindsey District Council and Portfolio Holder for Corporate Affairs, said: “As a Council we’re so pleased that three of our fantastic beaches here on the Lincolnshire coast have received the coveted Blue Flag Award once again!

“This is a true testament to the work of officers across the Council who take great pride in keeping our beaches looking their best all year round. But also the countless volunteers who work alongside us, caring for our sites by litter picking and educating other residents and visitors on the importance of keeping our beaches clean and safe.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: “These awards are a credit to the collective efforts of beach managers, volunteers, residents and businesses who have worked tirelessly to maintain, protect and improve some of our best-loved and most popular beaches and we’d like to take this moment to recognise and applaud them.

“Visitors to a beach flying a Blue Flag can be assured the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as international bathing water quality standards.

“The Blue Flag is the world’s most recognised award for beaches and marinas and, to qualify, each applicant must meet and maintain a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety and accessibility criteria.

“Seaside Awards are presented to the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of our coastline.”

The Blue Flag Awards are aimed at improving the quality of England’s coastline and promoting the country’s best beaches.

Blue Flag is an international award managed by Keep Britain Tidy on behalf of the Foundation for Environmental Education. It is only presented to beaches with water which has achieved the highest classification as set by the EU Bathing Water Directive and has an environmental education programme, while Seaside Awards are presented to the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of our coastline.