Sleaford river project to start in January

A Covid-delayed scheme to enhance the natural environment and boost biodiversity along the River Slea through Sleaford is set to get back on track from early next year.

A budget report to North Kesteven District Council’s executive board on December 2 reveals the £1.29m three-year Witham/Slea Blue-Green Corridor scheme had been held up but now work on two of four sites earmarked in Sleaford will go ahead from January until October 2022.

The two sites at Lollycocks Field and The Hub will involve improving access to the Slea, allowing more people to enjoy the river and its scenery. The rest will be completed later. It is jointly funded by the European Regional Development Fund and NKDC, along with South Kesteven District Council which is also focussing on a stretch of the River Witham, supported by the Environment Agency and the National Trust.