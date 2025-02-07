Solar farm approved near Welby could power 14,500 homes

SKDC has approved a solar farm near Welby. File photo for illsutrative purposes: Getty Images

South Kesteven’s planning committee have approved plans for a 46 megawatt (MW) solar farm close to a village near Sleaford.

The solar farm, to be built on land between Welby and RAF Barkston Heath, will produce enough energy in a year to power more than 14,500 homes, according to developer Island Green Power.

It will include a battery energy storage system, to store surplus power that can be released to the grid when needed.

Solar energy forms a key part of the Government’s mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower – aiming to triple solar power by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050. Proposals for Welby were approved following a planning and examination process, including community consultation alongside environmental and technical assessments.

The development of Welby Solar Farm Project was headed by Island Green Power (IGP), a leading developer of utility-scale solar energy projects and battery storage systems in the UK and overseas. This decision follows the recent approvals for IGP’s Cottam and West Burton solar projects in September and January.

Sam Aitchison, Project Manager for Welby Solar Farm, said: “We are grateful to everyone who took part in the planning process for their comments and feedback, which we used to refine our plans. We will continue to liaise closely with South Kesteven and local residents to ensure the project is delivered in the best possible way.”

Dave Elvin, Chief Development Officer at Island Green Power, said: “Welby will build on our strong track record of delivering projects that make a genuine difference to sustainability, supporting the UK’s transition to clean, home-grown, renewable energy.”

Established in 2013, Island Green Power (IGP) is described as a leading developer of renewable energy projects, with a focus on utility-scale solar farms and energy storage systems.

Its mission is to help the UK increase its solar energy usage, making more renewable energy possible whilst drastically reducing carbon emissions.

You can find out more about Welby Solar Project at https://welbysolar.co.uk/

The company says the development of proposals has been informed by consultation with neighbouring communities and relevant local stakeholders, with the results and consideration of thorough environmental assessments.

A planning application was submitted to South Kesteven District Council in June 2024.

The application included a Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) Assessment, which shows the project will result in a net percentage gain in Habitat Units of 21.21%, with an approximate 19.87% gain of Hedgerow Units and approximately a 52.58% net gain in Watercourse Units. All three elements exceed the minimum 10% required for projects of this type. IGP also remains committed to providing funding associated with the project to support local communities.