Solar farm on Lincolnshire border branded ‘get rich quick scheme’ as councillors fear it’s inevitable

The approval of a huge solar farm on Lincolnshire’s border could be a foregone conclusion, councillors have warned.

The One Earth solar farm would place panels on nearly 4,000 acres of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire land for the next 60 years.

The companies behind it, Ørsted and PS Renewables, say it would generate enough energy to power 200,000 homes.

A West Lindsey District Council meeting heard councillors raise serious concerns about the amount of land it would occupy, and label it a ‘get rich quick scheme’.

Updated plans for the One Earth Solar farm

However, they questioned whether any objections would matter when the government makes a decision, and whether the planning process was fit for purpose.

Coun Paul Lee (Con) told the meeting: “Are we just doing lip service or do we have a reasonable chance of influencing this?

“I look at the map and I can’t believe this application is being put forward and probably will be approved. It feels like doing this for the sake of it, and it will happen regardless of what the report says.

“I run through this land two or three times a week, and can’t fathom anyone would look at this and consider it’s suitable for solar panels.

“Whoever takes the decision should stand on the land that will be destroyed. It’s absolutely shocking that this land is being put forward.”

The government’s planning inspectors are currently examining the plans, and will make a recommendation to Ed Miliband, the secretary of state for energy.

The solar project would be on both sides of the River Trent, south of the Dunham bridge crossing.

Coun Roger Patterson (Con) said: “A lot of tenant farmers will lose their homes and livelihoods for a ‘get rich quick scheme’.

“Call me cynical but I don’t think this matters – I’m sure Ed Miliband will give the go-ahead to it anyway.”

Every single solar farm in Lincolnshire large enough to be deemed ‘nationally significant’ has been given approval to date, by both Conservative and Labour governments.

Coun Lesley Rollings (Lib Dem) said: “The vast majority of people are not aware it’s going on – the action groups are relatively small.

“The public will be up in arms when they see it being built, but by then it’s too late.”

The council’s planning officer Russell Clarkson told the meeting that planning inspectors have visited the site, but it was unlikely that Mr Miliband would do so personally.

He added that the ‘nationally significant’ planning process wasn’t designed for large solar farms.

“It was intended for projects like airport runways and nuclear power stations, and didn’t envision solar farms this large,” he said.

The companies behind the plans have been contacted for comment.

A spokesperson previously said: “Throughout the project’s development, we have sought to balance the need to maximise production of renewable energy, while also ensuring that the project is developed in a manner that is sensitive both to the local environment and community.

“Over the past two years, we have consulted with local communities as well as technical bodies and local authorities. This had led to significant changes to the project design, removing panels near villages and homes to minimise impacts.”