Solar investment for Waters Edge Centre

Out of date solar panels have been replaced by a 34kw system of 90 photovoltaic (pv) panels and the building has also been fitted with long-life LED lights and six energy efficient hand dryers.

It is estimated the upgrade will save an average of £7,000 in running costs every year and reduce the annual carbon footprint of the visitor centre by four tonnes.

A display screen inside the centre has been rewired to connect to the new panels so visitors can now see exactly how much energy is being generated from the sun.

Waters Edge Centre on the banks of the Humber EMN-220125-072525001

The transformation is part of North Lincolnshire Council’s vision to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030, as detailed in the Green Future prospectus, which also includes commitments to minimise waste, use resources more effectively and enhance and protect the natural environment.

Funding for the £108,000 installation came from the Government’s Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme and work was carried out by Brigg-based Appleby’s Electrical Ltd and Grid Neutral.

The Waters’ Edge Country Park and Visitor Centre is next to the Humber Bridge, on the waterfront at Barton upon Humber.

The visitor centre is open seven days a week. Admission and parking are free.

Solar panel investment at the Waters Edge centre EMN-220125-072505001

A series of walks can be followed around the ponds and there are two adventure playgrounds, together with interactive displays and games for children.