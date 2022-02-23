SOS Kelsey: Drill for Crops not Oil

They gathered on farmland off a narrow country lane at North Kelsey Moor with banners to show their opposition to Egdon Resources’ plans for the site.

The group has also launched an online petition on the 38degrees platform, which has already received more than 600 signatures so far.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local resident Amanda Suddaby said: “Egdon Resources have technically had permission to drill here since 2014, but in seven years all they’ve done is submit further plans to expand the scope of the drill site.

The message from SOS Kelsey EMN-220222-101813001

“This practice of ‘planning by stealth’ creates anxiety for local people and undermines public confidence in our decision-makers.

“Thank goodness, though, that they haven’t started any real work, because this can still be stopped before any major harm is done to this beautiful environment and the wildlife that it supports.”

Campaigners say the site is home to numerous species, including red-list bird species, birds that were once common but have declined rapidly in recent years.

Local people are concerned about the low value placed on these in Egdon’s planning application and the absence of an up-to-date ecological appraisal.

Campaigners at the site

Ms Suddaby added: “It is estimated that over 15 years, the total output from the site would provide only enough oil to satisfy UK consumption for a few hours, and there is no guarantee or legislation to ensure that it will remain in the UK; oil and gas are traded internationally, and the UK exports more than half of its oil.

“This trivial amount of oil does not outweigh the adverse impacts on the local area & communities.”

As previously reported, Caistor Town Council objected to the time extension plan, having concern no work had been undertaken in seven years, during which time the green agenda had come to the fore, with more sustainable alternatives now available.

Letters from the Caistor GO2 Environmental Group and members of the Lincoln Climate Commission (including the Bishop of Grimsby and several academics) have also been lodged in opposition.

Local MP, Sir Edward Leigh has written to chief executive Debbie Barnes OBE at Lincolnshire County Council about the concerns, and has given campaigners his ‘full support’.

A nearby farmer to the site said: “It’s great that we are receiving so much support but the final decision will be made by the planning committee of Lincolnshire County Council.

“We appeal to them to reject Egdon’s plans.

“In September 2020, committee members said there should be no more extensions of time. We need them to stand by that and finally put an end to the years of anxiety.”

l It is understood the plans are expected to go before Lincolnshire County Council’s planning committee at the March meeting.