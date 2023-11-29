St Barnabas launches annual 'tree-mendous' recycling scheme

​The elves at St Barnabas Hospice are once again offering a simple and sustainable way to discard your Christmas tree.

St Barnabas Hospice's Tree-cycle elves.

​Tree-cycle is St Barnabas Hospice’s annual initiative where the hospice’s little helpers collect Christmas trees across Lincolnshire in return for a donation, with funds raised supporting the provision of hospice care and related services to over 12,000 people across Lincolnshire every year.

Unwanted trees are collected after the 12 days of Christmas and taken to be recycled using chippers, which are then repurposed into biofuels or other usable goods, such as mulch for gardens or fertilisers and bedding for agricultural use.

Registrations for Tree-cycle are now open at www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/tree-cycle and will close on Wednesday January 3, or when bookings reach capacity.

Once you have booked your tree collection, the hospice will be in touch to inform you which day your tree will be collected.

Ensure your tree is left in a clearly visible location, either at the end of your drive or outside your door. If your tree cannot be seen, St Barnabas’s elves will leave a calling card to let you know and will aim to come back another time.

All trees must be under 7 feet tall.

The St Barnabas elves will be picking up trees from Saturday 6 to Wednesday 10 January.

Chris Dunkley, Fundraising Officer at St Barnabas Hospice and ‘lead elf’ of Tree-cycle, says: “Our service offers a great opportunity for you to have your tree collected from right outside your door, safe in the knowledge that it is going to be recycled sustainably.

“By booking your tree collection with us, you will support vital hospice care in the local community whilst making an environmentally friendly choice, alongside freeing up extra time to spend with your family and friends instead of needing to make that trip to the tip!

“We want to say thank you so much to all our volunteers and for the support we’re receiving from local businesses and communities. We are so grateful to be able to offer this service, and we couldn’t do what we do without their support. Here’s to another successful Tree-cycle!”

For a suggested donation of £19.93, you would cover the cost for St Barnabas to care for and support a terminally ill patient in their own home for one hour.

£30.00 would cover the cost of providing a comfort bag to a child or young person.

£50.00 would pay for the Hospice’s bereavement helpline to run for a day so urgent support can be provided to those struggling with their grief.

Tree-cycle is also open to local businesses, who are get in touch directly if they have a large number of trees that they would like collected.