'Stagnant' water and weeds make Rasen's river area 'pretty grotty'

The River Rase at Caistor Road

Those were the concerns voiced at last month’s council meeting – and it is something that has been an ongoing issue for the riverside area in the town’s Caistor Road.

Weeds are growing across the water flow and there is a ‘pool of stagnant water’.

Council chairman, Stephen Bunney, said: “It does look pretty grotty up there and we need to be pushing for work to be done.”

The Environment Agency (EA) performs a yearly cut on the weeds (in the summer) and test the water at various times through the year.

Volunteers have also previously cleared areas of the riverbank.

Coun Bunney said: “It is not an easy fix. I would love to say we will just rip it out, but that could affect the water course further along.

“When they [EA] cut the weeds, they start near the racecourse and go all the way to Bishopbridge, so it is managed. It could also affect wildlife, both in and out of the water.”

Coun Bunney continued: “In Market Rasen, the channel opposite the church, between the mill and Caistor Road Bridge, is the only section where the weed impedes and stops the flow.

"This section of the channel has less water flowing through it - as a large proportion of the water is diverted around the mill estate and this situation is not helped by a general lowering of the water table, brought about by climate warming."

He added investigations have concluded the source of ‘polluted’ water entering the river is most likely run off from the roads and roadside drains, which, when the flow is low, does not flush downstream and becomes stale and smells.

Coun Bunney continued: “It is suggested the sluice into the bypass channel be closed, which would create a negative impact on the aesthetics of the gardens, but it may be that a compromise can be reached.