'Stay away, North Ray': Campaigners warning to energy company as solar farm proposals go live

Campaigners are calling on residents near a proposed solar farm at Ludborough to join their protest to protect the natural landscape.

Two public consultations into TotalEnergies plans are taking place later this month and Lincolnshire Against Needless Destruction (LAND) are urging locals to go along with a firm message: ‘Stay away, North Ray’.

According to LAND, North Ray 1 will be the first of the supersized solar schemes to be entered into local planning, when the generation limit rises from 50MW to 100MW in 2026. Local planners will be responsible for deciding whether this 98MW, 400-acre solar proposal at the foot of the Lincolnshire Wolds – a protected designated National Landscape – is given the go ahead.

However, Cat Makinson of LAND says: “This seems to be a very sneaky project, leading with the smaller proposal and its promises of generous community benefits, that once granted would set the precedent for the much larger solar farm to go through planning with ease.”

North Ray 2 will be 180MW and cover approx. 800 acres, meaning the total acreage lost at Ludborough would be 1200 acres - which equates to six times the size of the nearby Covenham reservoir.

“It would be virtually impossible for 1200 acres of solar to not be visible from the Wolds and as such allowing these developments would open the doors for developments within these historic and protected National Landscapes,” LAND states.

Lincolnshire World contacted TotalEnergies regarding the protest but the company did not respond at the time of going to press. However, regarding the landscape, it states: “The design will incorporate new hedgerows and tree planting to help screen views and enhance local green infrastructure.”

The consultation goes live tomorrow (October 9) when full details will be available online visit https://solar.totalenergies.co.uk

North Ray solar will be holding two public consultations at North Thoresby Village Hallon on October 14 and October 21 from 3pm until 7pm.

To view proposals online visit https://solar.totalenergies.co.uk