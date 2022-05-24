'Stay clear' warning as annual £7m nourishment of Lincolnshire beaches gets underway

Preparations are underway for the annual £7m beach nourishment scheme.

Over the coming weeks more than 400,000 cubic metres of sand will be pumped back onto beaches at Mablethorpe, Trusthorpe, Boygrift, Huttoft, Moggs Eye, Wolla Bank, Chapel Six Marshes, Trunch Lane and Ingoldmells.

A five-day closure of the access road to Huttoft Car Terrace from Roman Bank was due to begin yesterday (May 23) for equipment to be safely delivered and a site compound to be set up.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The yearly replenishment of sand on beaches reduces flood risk for 20,000 homes and businesses, 24,500 static caravans and 35,000 hectares of land.

Dredging is expected to begin on Wednesday, June 6, and the work on beaches between Saltfleet and Gibraltar Point and people visiting these beaches are asked to keep clear of the worksites.

.The Environment Agency’s scheme sees sand dredged from licensed areas of the seabed and pumped onto the beach to replace levels naturally lost to the sea throughout the year.

Replenishing the sand means the beaches – instead of hard defences like sea walls – take the brunt of the waves’ force and energy. This reduces the amount of damage and erosion to those hard defences – and lessens the risk of water overtopping them. It helps reduce the risk of flooding to

An Environment Agency spokesperson said : “The Environment Agency has been restoring sand levels on the Lincolnshire coast every year since 1994.

"In addition to reducing flood risk, the work brings supplementary social and economic benefits by retaining the sandy beaches for a vibrant tourism industry.”

The £7m beach management work is funded as part of the Environment Agency’s capital programme – a record £5.2bn government investment in England’s flood and coastal defences to better protect hundreds of thousands of properties by 2027.

Nothing can completely eliminate the risk of flooding.