Stretch of A16 at Toynton All Saints to be rebuilt

By Chrissie Redford
Published 17th Apr 2025, 14:17 BST
Map showing stretch of the A16 at Toynton All Saints to be rebuilt.Map showing stretch of the A16 at Toynton All Saints to be rebuilt.
Map showing stretch of the A16 at Toynton All Saints to be rebuilt.
A stretch of the A16 at Toynton All Saints is to be rebuilt later this month.

The works by Lincolnshire County Council highways department follows the ongoing A16 reconstruction works in Sibsey.

“This two-mile stretch of road will take up to a month to reconstruct, with up to 1,500 tonnes of road building materials set to be used,” said Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways.

“We expect to start these works during week commencing April 28. However, the actual day we break ground is dependent on when our resurfacing works in Sibsey are finished. ”

The location of the works is between A16/B1195 junction in Spilsby to and just north of the A16/Church Lane junction in East Keal

Night-time road closure will be in place from 7pm to 6am pn weekday evenings. A diversion will be in place via the A16 / A155 / A153 / A158 / A16, and vice versa.

