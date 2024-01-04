Subscriptions for East Lindsey green waste collections open
The subscription period for the Green Waste collection service’s 2024/25 collection will begin week commencing April 1, and the annual fee of £50 will give you 21 green waste collections.
Anyone who currently subscribes will need to re-subscribe by Friday, February 18. Residents can still subscribe after this date, however, the start date may be later and 21 collections cannot be guaranteed but the cost will remain the same.
The last collections for the 2023/24 season will be week ending March 31, 2024.
Residents who subscribe by February 18 will receive a letter in March with full details, including what time to present the bin, their collection day, and a sticker for their bin/s.
To subscribe or for more information on the collection service, visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/greenwasteor call 01507 601111 from January 15 at 9am.