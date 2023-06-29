Register
Successful repair cafe needs more help

A series of successful ‘Repair Cafes’ run by Sleaford Climate Action Network over the past year is now in need of more volunteer fixers
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 29th Jun 2023, 17:21 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 17:21 BST
A previous Sleaford Repair Cafe. They are proving so popular more volunteer fixers are needed.A previous Sleaford Repair Cafe. They are proving so popular more volunteer fixers are needed.
Based at the Riverside Church Hall on Southgate, Sleaford, people have been invited to bring in an item for a fixer who has the skills to get it working again – saving the planet from waste.

During the six Repair Cafes over the past year, 77 items have been fixed including lamps, toasters, tables, toys, clothing and garden tools.

Tim Grigg, one of the organisers explains their next event on July 22 from 12.30 to 3pm particularly needs someone who can sharpen garden tools. Call 07962360581, or email [email protected] Use the same details to book repairs.