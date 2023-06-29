Successful repair cafe needs more help

A series of successful ‘Repair Cafes’ run by Sleaford Climate Action Network over the past year is now in need of more volunteer fixers

A previous Sleaford Repair Cafe. They are proving so popular more volunteer fixers are needed.

Based at the Riverside Church Hall on Southgate, Sleaford, people have been invited to bring in an item for a fixer who has the skills to get it working again – saving the planet from waste.

During the six Repair Cafes over the past year, 77 items have been fixed including lamps, toasters, tables, toys, clothing and garden tools.

