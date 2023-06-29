Successful repair cafe needs more help

Based at the Riverside Church Hall on Southgate, Sleaford, people have been invited to bring in an item for a fixer who has the skills to get it working again – saving the planet from waste.
During the six Repair Cafes over the past year, 77 items have been fixed including lamps, toasters, tables, toys, clothing and garden tools.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tim Grigg, one of the organisers explains their next event on July 22 from 12.30 to 3pm particularly needs someone who can sharpen garden tools. Call 07962360581, or email [email protected] Use the same details to book repairs.