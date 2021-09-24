Survey for the new Skegness and Mablethorpe Transport Strategy is now live.

Coun Richard Davies

It can be completed by visiting www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/engagement by Friday , October 29.

In addition, local drop-in sessions where people can meet the project team and talk in-person are scheduled for the following dates and times:

· Mablethorpe High Street (between Seacroft Rd and George St)

o Saturday, September 25, 10am – 3pm

Hildreds Shopping Centre in Skegness

o Thursday, September 30, 10am – 7pm

o Saturday, October 2, 10am – 3pm

Counr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: "Our ongoing improvements to Roman Bank and the successful completion of our Go Skegness project in 2019 are just two examples of how we're working to improve our coast's infrastructure and services.

"Skegness and Mablethorpe, along with the rest of Lincolnshire's coast, are key to the county's growth and prosperity – which is why we're 100% committed to investing in the area.

"By taking a quick ten minutes to complete our survey, you can share your experiences, views, ideas and expectations on travel and transport which we'll factor in when creating the new Skegness and Mablethorpe Transport Strategy.

"When finished next summer, this document will shape the future of travel and transport in and around our coast – so get involved and have your say."