Sutton on Sea Beachcare: ‘June has been our worst month by far’

Lianne Havell with some of the litter collected in Sutton on Sea.

Lianne Havell told the Louth & Mablethorpe Leader: “Masks alone this month are in excess of 120. Nappies have started to re-appear which is just gross.

“Since January, we have cleared over 500 bottles and over 400 tins – and that’s without all the other litter.”

Lianne added: “We are now starting to increase our volunteer numbers after the lockdown, but will always be happy to have others join us.

“We wish to thank Dave Summers (the Town Crier) for starting all our groups and setting us on our way.”

• Contact Lianne via the Sutton on Sea Beachcare Facebook/Twitter pages to get involved.

