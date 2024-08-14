Sutton on Sea litter pickers plea to beachgoers as they anticipate record amount of rubbish

Lianne Havell, founder of Sutton on Sea BeachCare | Photo: Submitted

A group of litter pickers from Sutton on Sea has issued a plea to those visiting the coast this summer, as they anticipate one of their worst years yet in coastal rubbish collection.

As the sun continues to shine over Lincolnshire, more and more holidaymakers are expected to flock to the coast. However, despite a reminder from East Lindsey District Council in July, many are still leaving their rubbish behind.

Lianne Havell, who founded Sutton on Sea BeachCare with her son in 2016, has observed a rising amount of rubbish left on the beach, as evidenced by the increasing number of bags collected by her and her team.

This summer, the team collected 32 bags of litter in June, 46 in July, and has already collected 31 bags this month, despite only being 13 days in.

Some of the litter that's been collected recently | Photo: Submitted

After collecting around 600 bags in 2023, Lianne reports that they have already collected 335 bags this year and expects the total could be one of the highest by the end of the year.

“It’s increased by a heck of a lot in the last two weeks,” said Mrs Havell.

“If you’re coming, please remember to remove your rubbish. Either put it in the bin, or if they’re full, take it home with you,” she urged.

While the blame often falls on holidaymakers, Lianne noted that some tourists even join her for litter picks during their holidays.

Sutton on Sea beach | Photo: James Turner

“They’re not all the same,” she added. “Locals can be just as bad.”

Throughout the summer, the team has come across “all sorts” of peculiar items while picking up rubbish on Sutton on Sea beach, including clothing such as men’s and women’s underwear.

“If you come to the coast, why leave your clothes behind?” pondered Lianne.

Nevertheless, she insisted that discarded single-use plastics are the biggest issue, with vapes, nappies, and bags all being found recently.

Lianne later highlighted the urgent need to remove batteries from vapes before they are recycled.