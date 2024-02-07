The green, green 'hearts' of home springing up in Sutton-on-Sea

Some of the green hearts around Sutton-on-Sea.

​These are the handiwork of Sutton on Sea Gardening Group and the town’s WI, along with The Crafty Knitters, Meridale Youth, Art and Knitting Groups, St Clements Carers Group, and the Crafty Crafters in collaboration to highlight the Show The Love campaign.

This national campaign by the Climate Coalition is an annual celebration which runs throughout February and aims to highlight the need for action to tackle climate change and protect nature.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The green hearts that have started popping up around the village of Sutton on Sea are a symbol of the campaign.

One of the bollard heart toppers in Sutton on Sea made by the Crafty Crafters.

Janice Ferris, Treasurer of the Sutton on Sea Gardening Group, said: “Everyone has been having a go at making these hearts and and they’ve done a lovely job.

"We want to raise awareness of the need to protect nature and tackling climate change.”

The hearts have already begun to appear all around the town, especially in community areas looked after by the gardening group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone wanting to join in with the Sutton community groups’s Show The Love campaign can contact any of the above community groups, find Sutton on Sea Gardening Group members in town recognisable by their hi-vis vests, or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/841596065931012

Members of Sutton on Sea WI sharing their green hearts.

Alternatively, any resident of Sutton-on-Sea is invited to get involved in the campaign this month by creating their own green heart and hanging it in their windows.