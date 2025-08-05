The last public notices outlining traffic restrictions for Skegness area

Doubledays Lane, Burgh le Marsh

Here is a list of the latest public notices regarding traffic restrictions submitted for the Skegness area.

TRAFFIC AND ROADS

Temporary restriction to traffic – Burgh le Marsh – Doubledays Lane

Noice has been given that Lincolnshire County Council has made an order to impose the temporary traffic restrictions on Doubledays Lane to allow for works to be carried out on or adjacent to the road.

The order came into affect on August 4, when the works began, and will continue for approximately 13 days. An alternative route for vehicles has been be signed.

Temporary restriction to traffic – Bratoft – Green Lane

The effect of the order will be to impose the temporary traffic restrictions.

The order will came into operation on August 4 when the works began and will continue in force for a period of 18 months or the completion of the works whichever is the sooner.

The works are expected to commence oto continue for approximately three days.

Temporary restriction to traffic – Burgh le Marsh – Youngers Lane

The Order came into operation on August 4, when works began, and will continue for approximately 12 days.

An alternative route for vehicles will be signed.