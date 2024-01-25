Register
BREAKING

The search is on for Lincolnshire’s youngest green heroes

​Youngsters who go the extra mile to preserve and care for the environment in their local area are being urged to apply for upcoming ‘green’ awards.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jan 2024, 10:33 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 10:34 GMT
The Lincolnshire Young Environmental Awards are now open.The Lincolnshire Young Environmental Awards are now open.
The Lincolnshire Young Environmental Awards are now open.

​The Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust is on the hunt for youngsters to enter the The Lincolnshire Young Environmentalists Award, an award for eco-friendly children aged under 13 years old.

The Lincolnshire Young Environmentalist Award recognises and rewards the enthusiasm, hard work and commitment of young people by rewarding schools, groups, clubs and individuals for the achievements they make.

Chris Milnes, Chairman of the Awards Organising Committee said: “We're looking for young people who have taken action on environmental issues in their local community.

Most Popular

"From recycling campaigns and local litter picks to helping wildlife, rewilding the garden or growing organic vegetables - if you know any young green heroes, then please consider entering.”

Entries are welcome from schools, youth groups such as scouts and guides, and individuals aged under 13, and the winner will receive a cash prize of £300.

All entrants making it through to the finals will receive a cash prize of £150.

To enter the Lincolnshire Young Environmentalist Award 2024, visit https://www.lincstrust.org.uk/lincs-environmental-awards/enter and write a short description of your project, maximum 300 words. Closing date is Sunday March 17.

The Lincolnshire Young Environmentalists Award finalists will be invited to a full day of events at the Young Environmentalist Awards which will take place at Whisby Nature Park on Wednesday May 22.

Finalists will be invited to give a short, ten minute presentation to a judging panel at the Education Centre, Whisby Nature Park, Lincoln on the morning of Wednesday 22 May 2024.

Related topics:YoungstersLincolnshireLincolnshire Wildlife TrustLincoln