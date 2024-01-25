The search is on for Lincolnshire’s youngest green heroes

The Lincolnshire Young Environmental Awards are now open.

​The Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust is on the hunt for youngsters to enter the The Lincolnshire Young Environmentalists Award, an award for eco-friendly children aged under 13 years old.

The Lincolnshire Young Environmentalist Award recognises and rewards the enthusiasm, hard work and commitment of young people by rewarding schools, groups, clubs and individuals for the achievements they make.

Chris Milnes, Chairman of the Awards Organising Committee said: “We're looking for young people who have taken action on environmental issues in their local community.

"From recycling campaigns and local litter picks to helping wildlife, rewilding the garden or growing organic vegetables - if you know any young green heroes, then please consider entering.”

Entries are welcome from schools, youth groups such as scouts and guides, and individuals aged under 13, and the winner will receive a cash prize of £300.

All entrants making it through to the finals will receive a cash prize of £150.

To enter the Lincolnshire Young Environmentalist Award 2024, visit https://www.lincstrust.org.uk/lincs-environmental-awards/enter and write a short description of your project, maximum 300 words. Closing date is Sunday March 17.

The Lincolnshire Young Environmentalists Award finalists will be invited to a full day of events at the Young Environmentalist Awards which will take place at Whisby Nature Park on Wednesday May 22.