An interactive virtual exhibition has been launched today to show how a Geological Disposal Facility (GDF) works.

The virtual experience has been developed by the Theddlethorpe GDF Working Group, which was established in October to help people get involved in local discussions about the potential for building a GDF in the area.

The exhibition shows exactly what a GDF is, what a facility could look like, what it could mean for the local area and the benefits it could bring through display of interactive information boards.

Video animations also take visitors on a virtual journey, following packages of waste as they are taken deep underground on the GDF’s rail system, before being safely disposed of in highly engineered vaults.

Working group independent chairman, Jon Collins, said: “The virtual exhibition is an accessible way for people to find out more about the GDF project.

“We’ve had a lot of visitors to our face-to-face exhibitions and wanted to provide an alternative for those that were unable to come along.

“This on-line experience provides another opportunity to understand what’s involved in not only the process to decide the eventual location of a GDF, but also to see how it could operate.”

The Virtual Exhibition can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3EoJXUC