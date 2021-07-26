Theddlethorpe site could be used for ‘radioactive waste’ disposal

An illustration regarding Geological Disposal Facilities (GDFs). Image: Radioactive Waste Management.

A statement from the Radioactive Waste Management (RWM) government agency confirmed that “early stage discussions” had taken place between themselves and Lincolnshire County Council to see whether the council would be interested in forming or joining a local Working Group as part of a national project to find a location for a GDF (Geological Disposal Facility) which would see “higher-activity” radioactive waste being stored hundreds of metres deep underground.

The RWM statement continued: “At this early stage of the process, discussions are private and confidential to enable [the council] to develop their understanding of the GDF project and decide whether or not they wish to get involved in the process.”

Steve Reece, Head of Siting at Radioactive Waste Management, added: “Radioactive Waste Management Ltd is in early discussions with Lincolnshire County Council, to see if they are interested in joining a local Working Group. Absolutely no decisions have been taken at this stage.

An illustration regarding Geological Disposal Facilities (GDFs). Image: Radioactive Waste Management.

“Two areas in Cumbria have already started this process by forming Working Groups and this could be an important further step for a significant national infrastructure project to find a location for a Geological Disposal Facility (GDF) – that’s an underground facility designed to safely and securely dispose of the UK’s higher activity radioactive waste. This is an enormous infrastructure project, worth billions of pounds – one that would bring thousands of jobs for multiple generations as well as the significant investment needed for supporting infrastructure in the area where a GDF is built.

“A GDF would be built up to 1,000 metres in the rock deep underground and it would contain the waste safely and isolate it over the very long term, until the radioactivity naturally decays and no longer poses a hazard to people or the environment.

“In our discussions with Lincolnshire County Council, the former Theddlethorpe gas terminal has been identified, and in particular the geology deep below the sea bed, a few miles off the coast, as one potential location.

“We would like to engage with the local community to hear their thoughts and views. And we recognise that there could be other potential locations for surface facilities that could lead out to the same geology deep beneath the seabed.

An illustration regarding Geological Disposal Facilities (GDFs). Image: Radioactive Waste Management.

“At this very early stage of the process, we’re explaining the Working With Communities approach (the Government’s Policy) and answering the council’s questions so that they can see how the siting process could work.

“The opportunity remains open for individuals and organisations in England and Wales to engage in discussions with RWM - without any commitment.

“The process to find a suitable GDF site ultimately requires a community to give clear consent through a process called a Test of Public Support - this project is totally unique in that the local community will have the final say.”

According to the BBC, the leader of Lincolnshire County Council, Martin Hill, said the authority was in early discussions to understand what the proposals may entail.

Coun Hill reportedly said: “At the moment we have no opinion until we know more detail. It’s about starting a conversation with local people, so they can understand what’s involved and what the future opportunities might be.”