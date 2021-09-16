Thousands of new trees to be planted in Lincolnshire

New tree planting around teh county will be discussed at Lincolnshire’s first Climate Summit on October 13. EMN-210916-170759001

Funded by Central Government’s Local Authority Treescapes Fund, the county council will now work with volunteers, farmers, land-owners, district, town and parish councils to plant trees across the county, including locations such as Ropsley near Sleaford, Grantham and Londonthorpe.

Coun Colin Davie, executive member for environment at Lincolnshire County Council, explains: “We have a really ambitious plan for tree planting in Lincolnshire – particularly in hedgerows, parklands, along footpaths and riverbanks and in copses and shelterbelts.

“Trees in these settings are really valuable as they can make a huge difference to carbon absorption, flood protection and give great support for biodiversity.

“Currently, we have identified schemes in Grantham, Lincoln, Gainsborough, Spalding, Bourne and Horncastle, plus many smaller communities around the county. We’re also looking to plant more trees along the Lincoln Eastern Bypass and on the County Farms Estates. We also have plans to create something special for the Queen’s 70th Jubilee.

“We’re looking forward to working with local volunteers to get the trees in the ground.”