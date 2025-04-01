‘Toxic secret’ of area to be unveiled at Skegness council meeting

Skegness is ‘leading the way’ by exploring the risks historic landfill sites may pose to communities living near them.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Environmentalist Luke Douglas-Home will address the town council tonight (Wednesday) on what he refers to as ‘Britain’s toxic secret’.

Ahead of the meeting Luke, who is known as the Coastline Runner, told Lincolnshire World there are 20,000 historic landfill sites (HLS) across the UK that ‘pose an increased threat due to climate change, making them more vulnerable to releasing terrible toxins’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It must be mandatory that councils assess them – and Skegness Town Council is doing that,” he said.

"Skegness is leading the way on this.”

According to the Initial Site Risk and Responsibility Audit (ISRRA) report, there are five identified sites within the Skegness Town Council – Festival Pavilion and and South Bracing, ‘Cow Bank Sewage Works, ‘West Way, Old Brick Pits and Old Brick Pit.

“The report that Luke has done identifies a number of old landfill sites in Skegness,” explained Town Clerk Steve Larner. “His report identifies the risks that these might pose now and in the future for example if there was flooding.

"We have no knowledge or expertise in this and so I think my recommendation to Council will be to refer the report and any concerns to East Lindsey’s Environmental Health Team who have understanding of the issues and regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Previously we had no record of the existence of these landfill sites.

"A couple are on land now owned by Skegness Town Council, but currently I am unsure what our obligations are in respect of these, if any.

"There are also some sites on private land and again I am unsure whether they have any knowledge of this or what the implications are.

"I guess Luke will be enlightening us.”

The Skegness Town Council meeting at the Tower Gardens Pavilion tonight (Wednesday, April 2) starts at 7pm.