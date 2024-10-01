Trail hunting demonstration event held to argue against potential government ban

People were invited along on Saturday Septembner 14 to see how trail hunting is conducted by the Blankney Hunt.

This event, which set off from Temple Grange on Navenby Heath, was laid on to demonstrate the centuries old tradition of riding with horses and hounds, but in a modern format in compliance with the Hunting Act 2004.

Graham Royce, Honorary Secretary of the Blankney Hunt, explained the purpose of the day was to educate and demonstrate that trail-hunting is a properly managed, legal and ethical sporting activity that follows a strict set of protocols and rules. There was an opportunity to discuss different scents, terrains and trail laying techniques to demonstrate the different conditions that hunts have to deal with.

Mr Royce commented: “Nearly 20 years after the introduction of The Hunting Act 2004, which banned chasing wild mammals with dogs in England and Wales, hunts are constantly accused by their opponents of using trail-hunting as a loophole to circumvent the law.”

But he said meets in the local area are still popular and well attended by the local rural community.

Sophie Ross from the British Hound Sports Association added that the government committed in its manifesto to ban trail hunting. But said: “Trail hunting is a legal, ethical and well-regulated sport. No animal is pursued during a trail hunt.

“Since the ban on fox-hunting came into force 20 years ago, there have been about 250,000 days of hunting with hounds and only 23 successful prosecutions of BHSA-registered hunts. This is despite constant scrutiny and video recording of hunts by opponents.

“The BHSA has a commitment to ethical, transparent hunting and has invited saboteurs to attend these events.”

Managing Director of the British Hound Sports Association, Olly Hughes was hand to answer questions about whether trail hunting should be banned, whether a pack of hounds can be controlled if they pick up the scent of a fox or a hare while they are following a pre-laid trail, and should police forces be using Community Protection Notices against legal trail hunts.

1 . MSSP-140924-28.jpg A good day's riding in the country. Photo: David Dawson

2 . MSSP-140924-25.jpg Riders gathered for the trail hunt. Photo: David Dawson

3 . MSSP-140924-12.jpg Riders with the Blankney Hunt in full flight. Photo: David Dawson

4 . MSSP-140924-22.jpg Blankney hounds persue the scent. Photo: David Dawson